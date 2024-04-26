There is no "foreign agent" section in Azerbaijan, but...

At the entrance to the Office of the human rights organization "Memorial" in Moscow, the book "foreign agent. Graffiti with "love USA"

Recent developments in neighboring Georgia surrounding the re-submission of a draft law titled "on transparency of foreign influence," previously withdrawn amidst protests, have reignited discussions surrounding the regulation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and foreign funding in Azerbaijan.

The proposed Georgian legislation has sparked mass protests in Tbilisi, with critics contending that it could curtail freedom of speech and press, stigmatize NGO employees as "foreign agents," and potentially disrupt vital projects aimed at assisting vulnerable groups. Proponents of the bill, however, assert that its primary objective is to enhance transparency in NGO operations.

While Azerbaijan does not have a specific "foreign agent" designation for NGOs, the regulatory environment governing foreign funding and NGO activities is subject to scrutiny. Hafiz Hasanov, chairman of the Law and Development Center Public Union, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, acknowledges significant restrictions on foreign donors operating in Azerbaijan. NGOs are required to register with the Azerbaijani government to receive grants, and the Ministry of Finance must approve their activities. These regulations, while not labeling NGOs as "foreign agents," impose substantial constraints on their operations and funding sources.

Zahid Oruj, chairman of the board of the Social Research Center and Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights, in a comment for Turan suggests that the adoption of legislation resembling that of Russia in former Soviet states could be motivated by a desire to safeguard against external influences. However, he cautions against attributing such measures solely to Moscow's influence, emphasizing the existence of similar legislative actions within the European Union aimed at countering undesirable external influences.

Critics argue that the focus on NGO funding overlooks significant foreign grants received by government agencies. Hasanov questions the discrepancy in scrutiny between NGOs and state institutions, highlighting the potential implications for Azerbaijan's international standing.

Oruj acknowledges the tightening of regulations on foreign grants in Azerbaijan since 2010, which has affected the development of the third sector. However, he refutes claims of NGOs being labeled as traitors for receiving foreign funding, citing instances where non-political entities and government-affiliated organizations have benefited from such grants.

In navigating the delicate balance between transparency and control, Azerbaijan faces the challenge of fostering an environment conducive to NGO activity while ensuring national security interests are upheld. As debates surrounding NGO legislation continue, stakeholders advocate for measures that promote transparency and accountability without compromising fundamental freedoms and the nation's sovereignty.