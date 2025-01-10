Cabinet of Ministers Sets Minimum Royalties for Authors of State-Commissioned Films
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has introduced new regulations establishing the minimum royalties for authors of state-commissioned films, aiming to promote creative works reflecting the country's national identity and cultural values.
The decision, outlined in Resolution No. 4, sets specific royalty thresholds for literary scripts, original music compositions, and contributions by directors, cinematographers, and other film authors. These rules are tied to film type, scope, and originality, ensuring a baseline for compensation while encouraging high-quality productions.
According to the guidelines, royalties for full-length feature film scripts start at 10,000 manats for original works, while adaptations receive 4,800 manats. Short films and series scripts are allocated smaller sums. Original musical scores for full-length feature films earn composers at least 4,800 manats, with lower rates for documentaries and animated films.
The royalties will be financed through state budget allocations for film production and distributed based on agreements between producers and authors. Factors like the artistic quality of the work, complexity of production, and professional achievements of the creators will influence payments, as stated in the decree.
The regulation also specifies conditions for royalty distribution among co-authors and compensation adjustments if creative works do not align with the film’s directorial vision.
Officials emphasize that the rules aim to safeguard intellectual property rights and support Azerbaijan's cultural industry, fostering an environment for creative and artistic development.
The Ministry of Culture will oversee compliance, ensuring that state-funded films meet the outlined standards and are archived in the Azerbaijan State Film Fund upon completion.
-
-
- Politics
- 10 January 2025 18:06
Economics
-
The Turkish company Aksa Doğalgaz, part of Kazancı Holding, has announced the completion of the contractual process to purchase the gas distribution companies Bursagaz and Kayserigaz. These companies have been operating under SOCAR Türkiye Energy AS (STEAS) since 2019, according to Aksa Doğalgaz.
-
- 10 January 2025, 16:46
Tea imports to Azerbaijan have increased. According to the State Customs Committee, from January to November 2024, tea imports grew by 3.3% year-on-year to 12,893 tons in volume and by 4.5% in value, amounting to $67.715 million.
-
- 10 January 2025, 16:08
Azerbaijan’s State Railways (ADY) reported a 28% year-on-year increase in transit cargo volumes through the North-South International Transport Corridor (NSTC) in 2024, reaching 814,000 tonnes. This growth underscores the country’s concerted efforts to unlock the strategic potential of the corridor, which connects Northern Europe and Russia to the Indian Ocean.
-
The architectural company El & En has received several contracts worth a total of AZN 805,593 from the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. Additionally, the Territorial Construction Planning Center commissioned projects from the private company El & En worth several hundred thousand manats. These architectural projects involve work in liberated territories and other regions of Azerbaijan. The co-owner of this company, along with his son, is Elbay Gasimzade, the head of the Public Council under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and simultaneously the Chairman of the Union of Architects.
Leave a review