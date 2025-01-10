Cabinet of Ministers Sets Minimum Royalties for Authors of State-Commissioned Films

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has introduced new regulations establishing the minimum royalties for authors of state-commissioned films, aiming to promote creative works reflecting the country's national identity and cultural values.

The decision, outlined in Resolution No. 4, sets specific royalty thresholds for literary scripts, original music compositions, and contributions by directors, cinematographers, and other film authors. These rules are tied to film type, scope, and originality, ensuring a baseline for compensation while encouraging high-quality productions.

According to the guidelines, royalties for full-length feature film scripts start at 10,000 manats for original works, while adaptations receive 4,800 manats. Short films and series scripts are allocated smaller sums. Original musical scores for full-length feature films earn composers at least 4,800 manats, with lower rates for documentaries and animated films.

The royalties will be financed through state budget allocations for film production and distributed based on agreements between producers and authors. Factors like the artistic quality of the work, complexity of production, and professional achievements of the creators will influence payments, as stated in the decree.

The regulation also specifies conditions for royalty distribution among co-authors and compensation adjustments if creative works do not align with the film’s directorial vision.

Officials emphasize that the rules aim to safeguard intellectual property rights and support Azerbaijan's cultural industry, fostering an environment for creative and artistic development.

The Ministry of Culture will oversee compliance, ensuring that state-funded films meet the outlined standards and are archived in the Azerbaijan State Film Fund upon completion.