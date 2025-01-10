EU Extends Observer Mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has proposed extending the EU’s civilian monitoring mission in Armenia for another two years. This was confirmed in a response from the EU press service to a query from the Armenian service of Radio Free Europe.

"EU member states have supported this proposal and are currently discussing the necessary legal acts with the relevant bodies of the EU Council. A decision by the Council on the extension is expected in the coming days," the response stated.

The EU also rejected accusations from Baku that the mission was engaging in espionage against Azerbaijan. The mission’s mandate includes monitoring and reporting on the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as well as supporting the EU's efforts to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Since the deployment of the observation mission, the number of armed incidents in the border regions has significantly decreased. Additionally, the EU regularly informs Azerbaijan about the activities of the mission," the response emphasized.

In February 2023, the first 100 civilian observers arrived in Armenia, and a few months later, their number was doubled.