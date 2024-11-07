The price for 1 kW at the gas stations installed by" azerishiq " OJSC is 22 kopecks.

Drivers say that charging an electric car’s battery is more expensive than filling up with gasoline

In Azerbaijan, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are being installed by both the state-owned company “Azerishiq” and private firms.

However, many drivers told Azadliq Radio that electricity at these stations costs more than gasoline or diesel.

Elmar Gasimov (a pseudonym), an electric car owner, said he can travel 650 kilometers on a full charge and pays 28 AZN for it: “But some cars can only go 300 kilometers on a full charge, which isn’t cost-effective for them. Paying 28 AZN for 300 kilometers is expensive. The price depends on the car’s technical parameters, and it’s more costly for large-engine vehicles.”

Drivers also say that these stations are not yet installed in many parts of the country, so they hesitate to take electric cars on long trips.

The Tariff Council has not yet set the price per kWh at charging stations. However, according to Turan, Azerishiq’s stations charge 22 qepiks per kWh, while private companies charge between 27-30 qepiks. Private companies have indicated that they set and regulate prices themselves, including factors like the energy cost, maintenance, depreciation, and other expenses.

Globally, EV charging costs vary. According to the European Alternative Fuels Observatory, Iceland offers the cheapest energy in Europe for EVs in 2024, with drivers paying 2.9 euros (5.30 AZN) to travel 100 kilometers. In other countries, it’s considerably more expensive.

Official statistics show an increase in electric vehicle imports to Azerbaijan. According to the State Customs Committee, 3,100 electric cars worth 125.3 million USD were imported in 2023, 19 times more than in 2021.

Azerishiq told Turan that charging stations have been installed in most areas of Baku ahead of the UN Climate Conference (COP29), set for November 11-22: “In recent days alone, around 20 charging stations have been installed in various parts of Baku. Stations have also been installed in regions like Shamakhi, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, Guba, and Khizi. A charging station equipped with modern equipment and stable power supply is located in the 'Zangilan Electric Network's Digital Control Center' in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.”

The organization added that the high-power, fast DC charging stations installed by Azerishiq provide quality electricity for EVs in a short time, supported by environmentally friendly green energy. Installation of charging stations continues in the capital, regions, as well as Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Transportation expert Arshad Huseynov believes that worldwide, fuel prices tend to be slightly higher than electricity costs. “However, when making comparisons, it’s essential to compare vehicle specifications. A car that requires 27 AZN of electricity for 500 kilometers may be a large, modern vehicle, while another requiring 22 AZN for diesel over the same distance may be a smaller car. Comparisons should be made between vehicles with similar parameters.”

Nevertheless, the expert suggests that there should be a balanced approach: “Charging station prices should be set in a way that people won’t say, ‘What’s the point of having an electric car?’ compared to fuel costs.”

Economist Natig Jafarli told Azadliq Radio that Azerishiq is free to set prices for EVs if the Tariff Council has not made a decision: “This is due to a gap in the legislation.”

According to the expert, Azerishiq must consider that there shouldn’t be a drastic price difference between the electricity sold to the public and that charged at EV stations: “There are adapted devices that allow people to charge their cars at home. With current prices, this would cost them at least half as much.”

Jafarli believes that if the prices aren’t favorable, people may hesitate to switch to electric vehicles: “Fuel cars can be filled up almost anywhere, while EV drivers worry about ‘where to charge’ and potentially being stranded. If high prices are also a factor, the transition to electric vehicles in the country could face difficulties.”