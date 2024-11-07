"Reporters Without Borders" and CPJ Call for the Release of Polad Aslanov

Polad Aslanov, the founder of the website xeberman.com, who had declared a hunger strike, was transferred from one prison to another on Monday and placed in solitary confinement. According to his wife, she had previously been informed that he was in the medical block. "Reporters Without Borders" is demanding that he receive medical treatment and be released. This was stated in a message from the organization on the “X” platform.

In turn, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also expressed concern over Polad Aslanov's deteriorating health. Ahead of the COP29 climate conference, which will take place in Azerbaijan next week, CPJ continues to call for the release of Aslanov and 13 other Azerbaijani journalists currently imprisoned.