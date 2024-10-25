First ever time in COP events history, Baku will host "Digitalization Day"

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport organized for the heads of about 30 diplomatic missions accredited in Geneva a special briefing on the initiative "Green Digital Action", which will be presented during COP29 in November in Baku, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan reported.

The Azerbaijani side announced that on November 16, for the first time in history, a "Digitalization Day" will be held in Baku during COP29 as part of COP events, which is designed to stimulate discussion about the important role of digital technologies in combating the climate crisis and the need for joint action in this direction.

Also on November 16, a high-level round table on "Green Digital Actions" will be held, and as a final document, the Declaration of "Green Digital Actions" will be adopted, which will serve as a basis for cooperation in order to intensify actions to combat climate change and sustainability and reflect intentions to mitigate the negative environmental consequences of accelerated digitalization and the introduction of AI (there is also a carbon footprint from these processes).

Note that Azerbaijan has offered foreign partners to support these initiatives at COP29.

It ought to be noted that during the briefing in Geneva, ITU Deputy Secretary General Thomas Lamanauskas, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan in Geneva Galib Israfilov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Business Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Mammadov and head of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadov spoke.

Recall that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Baku on November 11-22. Azerbaijan has prepared 14 of its own initiatives for the session.