  • Aliyev Approves New Composition of the Editorial Board of the Azerbaijani National Encyclopedia
The news agency Turan
President Ilham Aliyev has approved the new composition of the editorial board of the Azerbaijani National Encyclopedia. The decree confirms the chairman, deputy chairmen, chief editor, executive secretary, and members of the editorial board.

The chairman remains the President himself. The deputy chairmen include active members of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA), Director of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics Akif Ali Zadeh, Vice President of NASA Guliyev Ibrahim, and Chairman of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev. The chief editor appointed is the President of NASA Isa Hakhibeyli. The editorial board includes a large group of academics and creative figures.

Politics

  • Politics
    • 26 October 2024, 13:58

    Iran will not respond to an Israeli attack

    Iran has informed Israel through a mediator that it will refrain from retaliating against an airstrike carried out by Israeli forces on the night of Saturday, October 26. This was reported by Sky News Arabia on its blog on platform X, citing an anonymous source.

  • Politics
    • 26 October 2024, 13:31

    The First Israeli Missile Strike Hit the Production of Iranian Missiles and Air Defense Systems (Updated)

    100 planes in the sky: Israel attacked Iran for three hours

  • The Persecution of Iqbal Abilov Undermines Academic Freedom -  SAR Politics
    • 26 October 2024, 11:43

    The Persecution of Iqbal Abilov Undermines Academic Freedom -  SAR

    The international network Scholars at Risk (SAR) Academic Freedom Monitoring Project investigates has expressed concern regarding the criminal prosecution of Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher in Azerbaijan. The organization noted that Abilov, a citizen of Azerbaijan and a lecturer at Belarusian State University, was arrested in July of this year on charges of "high treason," "calls against the state," and "inciting interethnic hatred." This situation raises alarms about the state of academic freedom and the safety of scholars in Azerbaijan.

  • Due To the Air Strikes on Iran, a Number of Airlines Have Requested a Landing in Baku Politics
    • 26 October 2024, 10:33

    Due To the Air Strikes on Iran, a Number of Airlines Have Requested a Landing in Baku

    Due to the closure of the airspace over Iran, a number of international airlines have requested an emergency landing at Baku International Airport. According to the  office of the air harbor of the Azerbaijani capital, flights landed in Baku: Jazeera Airways on the route Moscow (Domodedovo) – Kuwait; Fly Dubai from Budapest, Moscow (Vnukovo), Minsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg to Dubai; Air Arabia on the route Moscow – Sharjah.  Baku Airport has mobilized all necessary resources for prompt and high-quality service of incoming flights, the message says.

