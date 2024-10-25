Aliyev Approves New Composition of the Editorial Board of the Azerbaijani National Encyclopedia

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the new composition of the editorial board of the Azerbaijani National Encyclopedia. The decree confirms the chairman, deputy chairmen, chief editor, executive secretary, and members of the editorial board.

The chairman remains the President himself. The deputy chairmen include active members of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA), Director of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics Akif Ali Zadeh, Vice President of NASA Guliyev Ibrahim, and Chairman of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev. The chief editor appointed is the President of NASA Isa Hakhibeyli. The editorial board includes a large group of academics and creative figures.