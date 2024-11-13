Georgian PM Kobakhidze Announces New Climate Commitment at COP29 Summit in Baku

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia will present its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) by 2025, signaling the country’s renewed climate ambitions during his speech at the COP29 summit in Baku on Wednesday.

Kobakhidze emphasized the urgent need to tackle climate change, acknowledging its far-reaching impacts, especially for vulnerable nations like Georgia.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time,” Kobakhidze declared, citing the devastating consequences such as rapid glacier melting and rising sea levels, which are undermining economies and livelihoods worldwide.

The Georgian prime minister highlighted the link between human rights and environmental protection, pointing to Georgia’s constitutional commitment to the right to a clean environment. He recalled Georgia’s presidency of the Council of Europe in 2019-2020, where human rights and environmental protection were key priorities, laying the groundwork for significant legal progress.

In his address, Kobakhidze reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, pledging to cut global greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. “The road ahead requires bold action and global cooperation,” he stated.

Kobakhidze stressed that the success of COP29 hinges on achieving a collective quantitative target for climate finance, calling for a substantial increase beyond the current $100 billion goal to ensure adequate financial support for climate action in developing countries. “It is essential that financial resources align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement to drive global efforts towards resilience,” he added.