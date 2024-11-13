Croatian PM Plenković Highlights Adriatic Protection and Renewable Energy Push at COP29 in Baku

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced enhanced efforts by Croatia to protect the Adriatic Sea and advance renewable energy projects during his address at the COP29 summit in Baku on Wednesday.

“We believe that increasing the share of renewables worldwide is crucial. This requires additional funding, and COP29 can serve as a financial climate summit,” Plenković stated.

The Croatian leader projected that by 2030, 42% of the country’s energy mix will come from alternative sources.

“Croatia ranks eighth in the EU for achieving sustainable development goals, including green solutions and technology resilience,” Plenković noted.

According to the prime minister, renewable energy accounted for 29.5% of Croatia’s total energy consumption in 2022, a figure that continues to rise. Through initiatives such as “green hydrogen” and geothermal energy development, Croatia aims to boost the share of renewables to 42.5% by 2030. Plenković emphasized that investments in hydroelectric energy storage are vital for ensuring stability during power disruptions, an area where Croatia has significant potential. The country’s efforts demonstrate that economic growth and environmental responsibility can coexist.

Plenković stressed that Croatia’s robust economic growth is not tied to increased CO2 emissions, with the country maintaining carbon dioxide levels well below the EU average.

“We are committed to protecting our environment and biodiversity, aiming to preserve 30% of the Adriatic Sea under the Global Biodiversity Conservation Program. We are expanding our energy commitments internationally, exemplified by the ‘Clean Energy for EU Islands’ initiative launched during our EU Council presidency,” he said.

The prime minister added that Croatia is advancing cutting-edge technologies to convert non-recyclable plastics, textiles, sludge, and biogenic waste into zero-emission hydrogen. This innovation addresses both environmental pollution and energy access while reducing methane emissions.