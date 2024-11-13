Italian PM Meloni Calls for Collective Climate Action at COP29 Summit in Baku

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday called for collective action to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius during her address at the COP29 summit in Baku, emphasizing the need for a united response to the climate crisis.

Meloni highlighted the importance of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, stressing that cooperation among major greenhouse gas emitters is crucial.

“Italy is ready to play its part, committing over 4 billion euros from its climate fund for African initiatives and supporting organizations like the Green Climate Fund and the Loss and Damage Fund,” Meloni announced.

The Italian premier underscored the need for a balanced energy transition, including the continued use of fossil fuels, while advocating for a diversified approach.

“We need a diversified strategy that incorporates renewable energy, biofuels, hydrogen, and nuclear fusion. Italy is at the forefront of nuclear fusion technology. Under our G7 presidency, we hosted the first meeting of the Global Fusion Energy Group, sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency. We are determined to revive this game-changing technology, transforming energy from a geopolitical weapon into a common resource,” she said.

Meloni also called for stronger energy diplomacy to enhance partnerships between the global North and South, noting that shared destinies offer opportunities for sustainable growth.