Heydar Aliyev International Airport Completes Major Overhaul of Runway 17/35

Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku has re-commissioned its 17/35 runway after a comprehensive overhaul that started in January. The reconstruction included the full replacement of the asphalt concrete surface, the modernization of the Instrument Landing System (ILS), improvements to drainage systems, and significant upgrades to the airport’s taxiways, including the construction of three new driveways.

According to official data, the revamped runway spans 3,200 meters in length and 60 meters in width. The combined length of the renovated and newly constructed driveways totals 4,332 meters, with a width of 44 meters.

"This reconstruction is an important component of our strategic plan to modernize the airport's infrastructure, aimed at increasing operational reliability and ensuring flight safety at the maximum level," said Teymur Hasanov, Director of Baku Airport. Hasanov emphasized that the project utilized advanced technologies and high-quality materials to extend the lifespan of the runway and enhance its overall performance.

The project was completed in compliance with international regulatory requirements and aviation regulations, with Hasanov adding that the upgraded runway now fully meets international safety standards. "As before, this runway has the capability to accommodate all types of aircraft, ensuring the airport's capacity to handle growing demand."

The speed of the project’s completion underscores the airport's coordinated efforts to minimize disruption. With the new runway in place, the airport is positioned to better serve as a key hub for international air traffic in the region, further cementing its role as a critical link in global transportation.