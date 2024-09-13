Head of the State Committee Gives Instructions to New Imams and Khutbas

On September 10, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures, held a meeting with Islamic religious leaders appointed to places of worship following interviews conducted from June 27 to July 6 of this year.

According to the State Committee's announcement, Mammadov spoke about the measures being taken by the government to restore and protect national and moral values, historical and religious monuments, as well as religious activities. He emphasized that strengthening a healthy religious environment in the country and promoting the traditions of national unity should become key priorities for religious leaders.