Head of the State Committee Gives Instructions to New Imams and Khutbas
On September 10, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures, held a meeting with Islamic religious leaders appointed to places of worship following interviews conducted from June 27 to July 6 of this year.
According to the State Committee's announcement, Mammadov spoke about the measures being taken by the government to restore and protect national and moral values, historical and religious monuments, as well as religious activities. He emphasized that strengthening a healthy religious environment in the country and promoting the traditions of national unity should become key priorities for religious leaders.
The United States on Friday unveiled its latest findings suggesting that RT, formerly Russia Today, was fully integrated into Russia’s intelligence operations globally, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to accuse the Kremlin-backed outlet of "functioning like a de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence apparatus," and "meddling in the sovereign affairs of countries around the world," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 14 September 2024, 10:08
The United States said Friday it had welcomed recent progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including an agreement on a border delimitation regulation, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 13 September 2024, 23:52
On Friday, Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Turkey's special representative for normalisation of relations with Armenia Serdar Kılıch.
- 13 September 2024, 19:27
On September 13, the testimony of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu was continued at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.
