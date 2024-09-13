A new bus route from Barda to Khankendi is opening
A new bus route from Barda to Khankendi is set to begin operation on September 14, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA). This new route will provide transportation links for residents living in the liberated territories. Buses will depart from Barda's city bus station at 07:00, 11:30, and 16:30, and from Khankendi at 09:00, 14:30, and 18:30. The route will include a stop in the town of Khojaly.
The new service is integrated into the "biletim.az" portal. Ticket prices are 2.80 manat to Khankendi and 2.50 manat to Khojaly. When purchasing tickets online, passengers must have the necessary permits according to the entry regulations for the liberated territories, as stated in the announcement.
- 13 September 2024 14:40
Social
- 14 September 2024, 10:17
A sharp decrease in crime has been recorded in Azerbaijan during the first seven months of 2024, marking a significant achievement in the country’s efforts to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency. According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 18,518 crimes were registered from January to July 2024, which is 21.7% less than the same period in 2023.
- 13 September 2024, 16:57
As part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bakcell invites all fans to visit its stand at the Seaside Boulevard, showcasing innovative solutions.
- 13 September 2024, 16:27
After the extraordinary parliamentary elections held on September 1 this year in Azerbaijan, new nuances may emerge in the country's politics. This week, Ilqar Mammadov, the chairman of the Republican Alternative (ReAL) Party, resigned from his party leadership. "For 10 years, I have personally not been allowed to participate in any election... I recall saying last year in my status: if I cannot bring success to my party in the next two elections, I will step down from the leadership," he emphasized last year.
- 13 September 2024, 16:26
On September 14, changeable weather is expected in the capital. Rain is expected in some areas of the Absheron Peninsula during the night and the northeast wind. Daytime temperatures will range from +26°C to +30°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.
