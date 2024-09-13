A new bus route from Barda to Khankendi is opening

A new bus route from Barda to Khankendi is set to begin operation on September 14, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA). This new route will provide transportation links for residents living in the liberated territories. Buses will depart from Barda's city bus station at 07:00, 11:30, and 16:30, and from Khankendi at 09:00, 14:30, and 18:30. The route will include a stop in the town of Khojaly.

The new service is integrated into the "biletim.az" portal. Ticket prices are 2.80 manat to Khankendi and 2.50 manat to Khojaly. When purchasing tickets online, passengers must have the necessary permits according to the entry regulations for the liberated territories, as stated in the announcement.