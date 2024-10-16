  • contact.az Contact
  Issuance of 'Halal' Certificate: "Let Money Not Be a Factor…"
Issuance of 'Halal' Certificate: "Let Money Not Be a Factor…"

In Azerbaijan, the 'Halal' certificate will be issued. The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTANDART), operating under the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control of the Ministry of Economy, has been granted the right to issue 'Halal' certificates, which are claimed to meet international accreditation standards.

According to the institute, the goal is to meet consumer demand and expectations for halal products, build trust in such products, and stimulate their circulation in the market. For years, 'Halal' certificates have reportedly been issued in the country, but there has been criticism surrounding these products. Around 10 years ago, the specialized body "AzeSERT Halal," accredited by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology, and Patents, used to issue these certificates. Since 2018, the authority to issue 'Halal' certificates to companies in Azerbaijan has been transferred to the Food Safety Agency.

However, the number of companies receiving the certificate since then has not been disclosed. In 2018, the number of certified companies was around 10. Despite the issuance of certificates, some remain skeptical about meat products sold under the 'Halal' label in stores. Believer Pervin Mammadov questions: “Look at how many varieties of 'halal' sausages and frankfurters are available in stores. Are they all truly halal? Anyone can just slap the word 'halal' on a product as long as it sells. This is a sin. There's no oversight."

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AQTA) told Turan that the halal certification process will now be carried out in four categories: animal slaughter, poultry, milk, dairy products, and processed foods. The agency added that the certification process will consist of several stages: “Food entities wishing to obtain the certificate will submit documents confirming their compliance with general halal food requirements. These documents will be verified by the certification body's staff. If deemed compliant, an on-site audit will be conducted at the relevant entities.”

The agency emphasized that committees for Certification, Impartiality, and Complaints have been established to organize the halal certification process. The committees include the head and teaching staff of the Department of Islamic Studies at the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, independent experts, and specialists from the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute.

Eyyub Huseynov, Chairman of the Free Consumers Union, reminded Radio Azadliq that 'halal' standards were already adopted when the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology, and Patents was in place. According to him, these certificates were issued with the involvement of the Caucasian Muslim Board.

He added that five years ago, 'AzeSERT Halal,' together with the Free Consumers Union, issued free halal certificates to five companies that met the standards: “Then the pandemic hit, and a new 'halal' standard was introduced, but our suggestions were not considered. We had proposed that there should be an online monitoring system in halal-producing facilities and that such companies should be exempt from credit interest. But these proposals were not accepted.”

Huseynov welcomed the adoption of the new standards: “The main thing is that we achieve true 'halal' standards and that Azerbaijani-made products reach global markets. However, I will again propose that when certificates are issued, there should be collegiality, money should not be a factor, and an expert monitoring group should be established. At the same time, monitoring should be conducted at facilities that have already obtained the 'halal' certificate, and the certificates of those not meeting the standards should be revoked.”

In international Codex Alimentarius Commission documents, 'halal food' is defined as “food permitted under Islamic rules.” Additionally, it is described as a product that does not contain any elements forbidden by Islamic rules and is prepared, transported, and stored in a way free from such elements.

