Brief Rain in the Capital and Strong Winds in the Regions

On October 17, Baku will be overcast. During the night and morning, there will be brief rains in some areas. The wind will be moderate, coming from the southeast. Daytime temperatures will range from +17 to +20 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 65-75%. Rain is expected in the regions of the country, heavy rainfall in some region. The wind will be gusty, coming from the west. Daytime temperatures will be +17 to +21 degrees Celsius in lowland areas, while in the mountains, it will be +10 to +15 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Hydrometeorology Center's forecast, wind speeds in some areas will reach up to 20 meters per second. The strongest winds will be felt in Mingachevir, Goranboy, Naftalan, Barda, Terter, and Yevlakh, where wind speeds may reach 28 meters per second.