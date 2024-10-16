Azerbaijan Lags Behind Europe in Female Judges and Lawyers

The European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ) released a report on the evaluation of European judicial systems on Wednesday. The study covers 44 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as two observer states, Israel and Morocco. The purpose of the report, prepared every two years, is to provide policymakers and justice professionals with a practical and detailed tool for better understanding the functioning of justice in Europe and beyond.

The report reflects data from 2022. According to the study, the average justice expenditure per person in European countries was €85.4 (up from €78.09 in 2020). The highest expenditures were in Switzerland (€245), Monaco (€217), and Luxembourg (€193).

Among the lowest were Türkiye (€15.6), Albania (€15.8), Armenia (€17), and Azerbaijan (€17.7).

Two-thirds of justice system expenditures in European countries were allocated to courts, a quarter to the prosecution, and the remaining small portion to citizens.

Compared to 2020, spending on prosecutions increased by an average of 12%. The highest increases were noted in Cyprus (194%), Azerbaijan (104%), and Georgia (46%). Legal aid in Azerbaijan averaged €73 per person, while in Norway, this figure was €3,099, in the Netherlands €1,856, and in Finland €1,223. In Azerbaijan, legal aid was provided to 461 per 100,000 people, one of the lowest six rates in Europe.

On average, there are 22 judges for every 100,000 people in Europe. In England and Wales, there are three judges for the same population size. The highest rate is in Monaco, with 102 judges per 100,000 people. In Azerbaijan, the rate is 5.4 judges per 100,000.

In Europe, 57% of judges are women. In Azerbaijan, only 20% of judges are women, the lowest percentage in Europe. At the same time, Azerbaijan aligns with the European average for prosecutors per 100,000 people, which is 12.2.

Regarding lawyers, the average in Europe is 180 defenders per 100,000 people, with the highest rate in Cyprus at 505 per 100,000. Despite a significant increase in the number of lawyers in recent years, Azerbaijan has only 23 lawyers per 100,000 people, which is low for Europe.