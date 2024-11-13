Kuwait Committed to Climate Goals, Aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2060, Crown Prince Says
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah affirmed the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability during a high-level meeting at the COP29 summit in Baku on Wednesday, emphasizing Kuwait’s adherence to international climate agreements, including the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.
Kuwait's strategy involves ambitious initiatives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 and plans to integrate solar energy into 50% of the country’s power sector by 2050. “We are focused on reducing carbon emissions across all sectors,” the Crown Prince stated, elaborating on Kuwait’s strategic projects aimed at emission reductions and the adoption of clean energy sources.
He also highlighted the broad regional support provided by Kuwait through the Arab Fund for Economic Development. The Kuwait-managed fund has backed over 100 climate-related projects in developing countries, offering significant financial and technical assistance.
“We call on developed nations to honor their commitments and provide support to the least developed countries,” he said, stressing the importance of international cooperation to help these nations achieve their climate goals.
Economics
-
- 13 November 2024, 22:16
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the "Green Taxonomy," according to a decision by its Board of Directors on November 13.
-
- 13 November 2024, 21:55
Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company, SOCAR, has signed a joint development agreement with Bulgaria’s "Asarel Energy," part of the Asarel Medet holding group. The agreement was signed on November 13 during the COP29 summit in the presence of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev.
-
- 13 November 2024, 17:33
Saudi Electricity CEO Khalid Al-Hamidi and Baba Rzayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's state-owned energy company Azerenergy, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday during the COP29 summit in Baku. The agreement, inked after a high-level meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy and his Saudi counterpart in the event’s Blue Zone, aims to enhance cooperation on integrating renewable energy into Azerbaijan’s power grid.
-
The CEO of ICGB, the operator of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), Theodor Georgieva, underscored the critical role of Azerbaijan and other gas suppliers to the European Union in the event of a potential cessation of Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.
