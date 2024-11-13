Kuwait Committed to Climate Goals, Aims for Carbon Neutrality by 2060, Crown Prince Says

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah affirmed the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability during a high-level meeting at the COP29 summit in Baku on Wednesday, emphasizing Kuwait’s adherence to international climate agreements, including the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

Kuwait's strategy involves ambitious initiatives to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 and plans to integrate solar energy into 50% of the country’s power sector by 2050. “We are focused on reducing carbon emissions across all sectors,” the Crown Prince stated, elaborating on Kuwait’s strategic projects aimed at emission reductions and the adoption of clean energy sources.

He also highlighted the broad regional support provided by Kuwait through the Arab Fund for Economic Development. The Kuwait-managed fund has backed over 100 climate-related projects in developing countries, offering significant financial and technical assistance.

“We call on developed nations to honor their commitments and provide support to the least developed countries,” he said, stressing the importance of international cooperation to help these nations achieve their climate goals.