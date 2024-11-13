Egypt Needs More International Support to Achieve Renewable Energy Targets, PM Says
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that Egypt remains committed to increasing the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix to 42% by 2030, but warned that additional international support is needed to meet this goal.
During a high-level meeting of heads of government and state leaders, Madbouly emphasized the need for stronger global cooperation to accelerate the transition to renewable energy sources.
According to a government report from July, solar, wind, and hydropower currently account for 11.5% of Egypt’s electricity generation. The country has expedited its ambitions, initially aiming to reach the 42% renewable energy target by 2040.
Despite these efforts, Egypt will still rely heavily on natural gas for its energy needs, Madbouly noted, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing renewable growth with existing fossil fuel dependence.
