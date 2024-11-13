Iran Calls for Equal Access to Technology, Investments, and Nuclear Energy at COP29 in Baku

Iran’s Vice President Shina Ansari called for equal access to technology, knowledge, nuclear energy, and investment for all nations during a high-level meeting at the COP29 climate summit in Baku on Wednesday.

Ansari described COP29 as “an opportunity for inclusive action” to tackle climate change, emphasizing the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities.” The vice president underscored the importance of national sovereignty and the need to consider countries’ unique priorities in addressing climate issues.

“Unilateral sanctions undermine the ability of member states to access critical resources and technologies,” Ansari said, arguing that without the full removal of sanctions, expecting compliance with the Convention’s environmental goals is “unjustified and irrational.”

She urged COP29 participants to denounce such political measures and to work towards eliminating restrictions that hinder equitable access. Ansari highlighted Iran’s own climate initiatives, which include comprehensive policies on climate change management and green economic development, integrated into the country’s 7th Five-Year Development Plan. These efforts, she noted, reflect Iran’s commitment to addressing climate threats despite significant economic and political challenges.