Iran Calls for Equal Access to Technology, Investments, and Nuclear Energy at COP29 in Baku
Iran Calls for Equal Access to Technology, Investments, and Nuclear Energy at COP29 in Baku
Iran’s Vice President Shina Ansari called for equal access to technology, knowledge, nuclear energy, and investment for all nations during a high-level meeting at the COP29 climate summit in Baku on Wednesday.
Ansari described COP29 as “an opportunity for inclusive action” to tackle climate change, emphasizing the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities.” The vice president underscored the importance of national sovereignty and the need to consider countries’ unique priorities in addressing climate issues.
“Unilateral sanctions undermine the ability of member states to access critical resources and technologies,” Ansari said, arguing that without the full removal of sanctions, expecting compliance with the Convention’s environmental goals is “unjustified and irrational.”
She urged COP29 participants to denounce such political measures and to work towards eliminating restrictions that hinder equitable access. Ansari highlighted Iran’s own climate initiatives, which include comprehensive policies on climate change management and green economic development, integrated into the country’s 7th Five-Year Development Plan. These efforts, she noted, reflect Iran’s commitment to addressing climate threats despite significant economic and political challenges.
-
-
- Economics
- 13 November 2024 11:45
Economics
-
- 13 November 2024, 22:16
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the "Green Taxonomy," according to a decision by its Board of Directors on November 13.
-
- 13 November 2024, 21:55
Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company, SOCAR, has signed a joint development agreement with Bulgaria’s "Asarel Energy," part of the Asarel Medet holding group. The agreement was signed on November 13 during the COP29 summit in the presence of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev.
-
- 13 November 2024, 17:33
Saudi Electricity CEO Khalid Al-Hamidi and Baba Rzayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's state-owned energy company Azerenergy, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday during the COP29 summit in Baku. The agreement, inked after a high-level meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy and his Saudi counterpart in the event’s Blue Zone, aims to enhance cooperation on integrating renewable energy into Azerbaijan’s power grid.
-
The CEO of ICGB, the operator of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), Theodor Georgieva, underscored the critical role of Azerbaijan and other gas suppliers to the European Union in the event of a potential cessation of Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.
Leave a review