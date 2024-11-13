president.az
World leaders continue to arrive at COP29
Heads of state and government continue to arrive in Baku to participate in the COP 29 climate conference.
Among those who arrived yesterday: the Prime Ministers of Great Britain - Keir Starmer, Italy – Georgia Meloni, Greece – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Croatia – Andrey Plenkovich, as well as the Presidents of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan - Shavkat Mirziyoyev, etc.
13 November 2024 10:44
14 November 2024, 04:46
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made an unexpected statement during a government session, emphasizing the need for a strategic deal with Azerbaijan. According to him, the future peaceful coexistence of the two countries must be guaranteed for the next century, and addressing this issue is the most crucial and fundamental task for both sides.
13 November 2024, 22:44
A new draft agreement on financing climate programs, unveiled at the 29th session of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP29), proposes allocating at least $1.3 trillion (€1.23 trillion) annually for climate protection measures and adaptation to the impact of climate change, according to a 34-page document released on Wednesday. The draft, developed with input from developing nations, aims to address the needs of the world's poorest countries, though several contentious issues remain unresolved, AFP reported.
13 November 2024, 18:18
On November 13, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Afghan Taliban held talks in Baku as part of the COP29 conference. According to a report by Turan correspondent, the discussions took place behind closed doors and lasted for over an hour. No statements were made to the press following the meeting. Furthermore, conference security prevented journalists from asking questions to the meeting participants.
13 November 2024, 18:07
Kichikhanim Khalilova, the wife of arrested public activist and first-group disabled person, Famil Khalilov, reported being followed during her time at the COP29 conference on November 13. She had been accredited in the "Green Zone" as a civil rights activist. From the moment she entered the conference area, a young man began to follow her.
