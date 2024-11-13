World leaders continue to arrive at COP29

Heads of state and government continue to arrive in Baku to participate in the COP 29 climate conference.

Among those who arrived yesterday: the Prime Ministers of Great Britain - Keir Starmer, Italy – Georgia Meloni, Greece – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Croatia – Andrey Plenkovich, as well as the Presidents of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan - Shavkat Mirziyoyev, etc.