Blinken Calls Fidan En Route to Europe, Discusses Middle East, South Caucasus

The top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Tuesday called from the plane to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the Middle East and the South Caucasus, TURAN's Washington correspondent who is currently traveling with the secretary of state in Europe, reports.

The call came as Blinken was headed to Europe on an emergency trip to meet with NATO and European Commission leaderships.

The pair discussed ongoing efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution in the Middle East as well as the importance of achieving a dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus, State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said following the call.

Blinken also reiterated that it is time to end the conflict in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, increase humanitarian assistance, and establish a pathway for Palestinians in Gaza to rebuild their lives.

Blinken today is expected to meet with NATO and EU leadership, as well as his British, Ukrainian counterpart and other officials before leaving Europe to Latin America where he will attend upcoming APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) and G20 Summits.