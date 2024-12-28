M10 App Forces Passengers to Pay Twice for Bus Fare

The payment method used in Baku's public buses, which operates via a mobile phone app and QR code activated by the M10 program, creates difficulties for passengers, economist Samir Aliyev stated on Facebook.

"The Transport Agency has set the validity period of the virtual ticket to one minute. If, within that minute, a passenger fails to pay for the ride due to crowding at the bus doors or frequent app malfunctions, the purchased ticket becomes deactivated. The passenger is then forced to 'buy' another ticket for 50 qapik," Aliyev explained.

Previously, the virtual ticket's activation period was set at five minutes, allowing some passengers to use the same ticket for rides on two buses. In response, the Transport Agency reduced the activation period to one minute. Now, fearing they might run out of time to use the electronic ticket, passengers activate the app before boarding the bus and rush to get on, causing congestion at the entrance. As a result, other passengers are unable to board in time or complete their payments via the app, losing 50 qapik in the process.

Samir Aliyev has proposed extending the validity period of the electronic ticket back to five minutes.

When contacted by Turan for comment on citizens' dissatisfaction with the M10 app, the Transport Agency did not respond.