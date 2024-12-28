M10 App Forces Passengers to Pay Twice for Bus Fare
The payment method used in Baku's public buses, which operates via a mobile phone app and QR code activated by the M10 program, creates difficulties for passengers, economist Samir Aliyev stated on Facebook.
"The Transport Agency has set the validity period of the virtual ticket to one minute. If, within that minute, a passenger fails to pay for the ride due to crowding at the bus doors or frequent app malfunctions, the purchased ticket becomes deactivated. The passenger is then forced to 'buy' another ticket for 50 qapik," Aliyev explained.
Previously, the virtual ticket's activation period was set at five minutes, allowing some passengers to use the same ticket for rides on two buses. In response, the Transport Agency reduced the activation period to one minute. Now, fearing they might run out of time to use the electronic ticket, passengers activate the app before boarding the bus and rush to get on, causing congestion at the entrance. As a result, other passengers are unable to board in time or complete their payments via the app, losing 50 qapik in the process.
Samir Aliyev has proposed extending the validity period of the electronic ticket back to five minutes.
When contacted by Turan for comment on citizens' dissatisfaction with the M10 app, the Transport Agency did not respond.
Economics
-
- 28 December 2024, 15:59
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inspected a fleet of specialized municipal service vehicles in Baku on Thursday, as part of efforts to modernize urban infrastructure and improve environmental sustainability.
-
Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) has announced a series of strategic goals and digital innovations for 2024-2026, aimed at fostering trust, expanding market access, and diversifying investment instruments in the country’s capital markets.
-
- 28 December 2024, 14:40
Starting next year, the Azerbaijani government will adopt a new policy towards entrepreneurs who export domestic products abroad but fail to return a portion of their earnings to the country. This issue often concerns Azerbaijani tomatoes sold in Russia. According to National Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov, decisions to penalize such entrepreneurs will no longer be made without a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the failure to repatriate earnings.
-
- 28 December 2024, 10:37
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved a new Unified Tariff Schedule to determine the monthly salaries of public sector employees financed through the state budget. This decision, outlined in Decree No. 540, comes into effect on December 26, 2024, and is aimed at standardizing wages in the public sector.
Leave a review