The Russian airline "Azimut" has canceled flights to Azerbaijan

Flights by Azimut Airlines from Mineralnye Vody to Baku and Ganja, as well as from Sochi to Baku, have been canceled due to a refusal by the Azerbaijani side. This was stated in a message from Azimut Airlines.

Earlier, Azerbaijan suspended flights of all airlines from Baku to 10 cities in Russia following an incident in which an AZAL passenger plane was shot down and crashed over Grozny.

Subsequently, several foreign airlines suspended flights to Russia amid the investigation of this disaster.

Azimut is based at the airports of Rostov, Krasnodar, and Mineralnye Vody.