"Rumors of devaluation are spreading more and more."
Reasons for increased demand for dollars…
The demand for US dollars in Azerbaijan has surged in recent months, prompting speculation about the underlying factors driving this trend and its potential implications for the country's economy.
Figures released by the State Oil Fund (ASOIU) reveal a stark increase in dollar sales, with January 2024 witnessing a sale of US $417 million, compared to just US $188.5 million during the same period last year. This uptick continued into February, with the Central Bank (CBA) reporting a record-breaking demand for dollars at a currency auction on February 13. Orders from banks reached an unprecedented $151.1 million, marking an eight-fold increase compared to the previous auction.
While demand has seen a slight decline on February 15, transactions in the first half of the month alone totaled $474.8 million, indicating sustained pressure on dollar reserves. The CBA attributes this surge in demand to seasonal factors, including state projects and increased imports by the private sector.
However, experts suggest that the reasons behind the increased demand are multifaceted. Vugar Bayramov, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, highlights concerns over heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market despite buoyant oil prices. Economist Natig Jafarli, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, points to factors such as budget expenditures being transferred abroad for the purchase of technical equipment and increased imports ahead of the Novruz holiday.
Moreover, rumors of devaluation have contributed to the growing demand for dollars, according to Jafarli. Despite assurances from economist that devaluation in the short term is unlikely given the country's budget parameters and balance of payments, concerns persist about the government's lack of action in response to currency fluctuations.
With no concrete measures taken to address the mounting pressure on the manat, uncertainties loom over the future trajectory of Azerbaijan's exchange rate. While devaluation may not be imminent, experts warn that decisive steps will be necessary to stabilize the currency and mitigate economic risks in the long term.
Economics
-
- 16 February 2024, 10:59
The winds of change are sweeping through the Azerbaijani economy as the nation embarks on a journey towards sustainability and environmental stewardship. Addressing stakeholders at the "Tax System in a New Period of Development" forum in Baku on February 15, Acting Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov underscored the pivotal role of the tax system in driving and incentivizing the transition to a "green" economy.
-
- 15 February 2024, 16:41
Nominal monetary revenues in Azerbaijan witnessed a modest increase in January 2024, totaling 5 billion 618.8 million manats, reflecting a 4.5% uptick compared to the same period last year. According to official statistics released by the State Statistics Committee, nominal monetary income per capita also saw a marginal rise of 3.9%, reaching 551.8 manats.
-
- 15 February 2024, 15:24
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) orchestrated a foreign exchange auction on Thursday. During the auction convened on February 13, banks displayed robust demand, purchasing a total of $151.1 million. The CBA reported that the demand from banks at the recent auction on February 15 reached $103.9 million, meeting the entirety of the banks' requisites. Subsequently, the weighted average exchange rate of the manat against the dollar settled at 1.7 manat per $1 following the conclusion of the auction.
-
- 15 February 2024, 15:09
Baku, Azerbaijan (Reuters) - The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has unveiled its strategic vision to transition into a national energy company, committed to delivering affordable, safe, and stable energy solutions. This proclamation was made by SOCAR Vice President Afghan Isayev during the forum "The Tax system in a new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku.
