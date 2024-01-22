Roadmap to develop key areas of Azerbaijani-Russian co-op signed in Baku
Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev has met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk, who is on a visit to the country.
Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the successful development of Azerbaijani-Russian friendly relations in various fields.
At the meeting, the importance of successful projects implemented in the field of mutual investment was noted, and views were exchanged on the prospects for expanding cooperation in this direction.
The level of interaction in various areas of the industrial sphere was highly appreciated; it was noted that this cooperation also covers territories liberated from occupation.
In conclusion, Shahin Mustafayev and Alexey Overchuk signed the “Roadmap for the development of key areas of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation for 2024 – 2026.”
The road map provides for taking specific steps to develop cooperation in trade, economic and investment, transport, industrial, agricultural, energy, tourism, humanitarian and social spheres, as well as in the field of food security, innovation and information technology.
