Russia slashes greenhouse gas emissions by over half compared to 1990 levels, says PM Mishustin at COP29
Russia has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by more than twofold from the 1990 baseline, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at the COP29 climate summit.
"We aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, with a focus on boosting energy efficiency, advancing electric transportation, and implementing modern solutions in agriculture and forestry," Mishustin stated.
The Prime Minister highlighted that 85% of Russia’s energy balance is derived from low-emission sources, including renewables, nuclear power, and other sustainable technologies.
Mishustin underscored the importance of global cooperation in tackling climate change and outlined four key priorities for international collaboration:
- Establishing a new collective climate finance target that prioritizes the needs of developing nations,
- Ensuring that no technology faces discrimination under the guise of addressing global warming,
- Creating a unified system for assessing the quality of climate projects,
- Strengthening scientific cooperation to foster effective decarbonization and adaptation strategies.
Mishustin's remarks come as Russia seeks to position itself as a key player in global climate efforts, despite its continued reliance on fossil fuel exports. The Prime Minister called for pragmatic policies and inclusive approaches to help both advanced and developing countries transition to greener economies.
