Sunniya Durrani-Jamal
Sunniya Durrani-Jamal Appointed as New Country Director of Asian Development Bank in Azerbaijan
Sunniya Durrani-Jamal has officially taken office as the new Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Azerbaijan, succeeding Candice Mcdagan, who held the position since 2021. Durrani-Jamal brings over 25 years of professional experience, including 16 years in senior roles at ADB, to her new position. She previously served as ADB’s Regional Director in Cambodia and Senior Advisor to the Vice President for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.
During her tenure as Regional Director in Cambodia, Durrani-Jamal played a pivotal role in developing and implementing strategies to address regional challenges, promote sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty. In her capacity as Senior Advisor, she influenced key policy decisions and strategic initiatives, shaping ADB’s approach across the East Asia and Pacific regions. As Chief Economist, she provided crucial insights on economic trends that underpinned the bank’s projects and investments, ensuring alignment with broader economic goals.
Durrani-Jamal has also been instrumental in promoting climate finance initiatives, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors, aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change in East Asia and the Pacific. Her expertise is expected to contribute significantly to advancing ADB’s objectives in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan’s collaboration with the Asian Development Bank encompasses a broad range of projects focused on economic development and infrastructure improvements, including in the transport, energy, and social services sectors. In 2023, ADB began formulating a new strategy for cooperation with Azerbaijan, emphasizing continued support while indicating potential adjustments to the scope of future engagements.
Since beginning its cooperation with ADB in 1999, Azerbaijan has received approximately $5.2 billion in assistance, which has been utilized for various projects in both the public and private sectors, enhancing the country’s economic resilience and development prospects.
- Finance
- 7 October 2024 10:54
Economics
- 8 October 2024, 15:10
