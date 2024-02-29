"The government "was lazy", believing that citizens living abroad would send money..."

In a stark revelation, the Central Bank's monetary policy review for 2023 disclosed a significant downturn in cash inflows to Azerbaijan, sounding alarms over the nation's economic resilience. The report revealed a staggering 54.3% decrease in cash transfers compared to the previous year, with total inflows amounting to $1.655 billion, a stark contrast to the $3.62 billion recorded in 2022. Notably, Russia, historically a primary source, contributed 82% of transfers in the preceding year.

This downturn in cash transfers underscores a complex interplay of economic factors, compounded by global shocks and regional conflicts. As many Azerbaijani citizens seek opportunities abroad, particularly in Russia, as labor migrants, the flow of remittances back home has long served as a lifeline for families and communities. However, testimonies from residents like Elnara Mammadova shed light on the human impact of this decline, as economic uncertainties abroad dampen the ability to support loved ones back in Azerbaijan.

Rufat Guliyev, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, highlighted the broader global context shaping this downturn. In an interview with Turan, he attributed the decline to the ripple effects of the pandemic, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and subsequent sanctions. Such upheavals have reverberated across economies, constraining growth and diminishing opportunities for Azerbaijani migrants abroad.

Guliyev's insights reflect a sobering reality, where economic slowdowns abroad ripple back home, amplifying social and economic challenges. As remittances dwindle, pressures mount on local economies, exacerbating inflationary trends and diminishing purchasing power. The consequences are dire, particularly for vulnerable populations reliant on these transfers for their livelihoods.

Economist Natig Jafarli, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, echoed these concerns, noting a gradual decline in remittance inflows and cautioning against overly optimistic projections. Against the backdrop of a sluggish Russian economy, prospects for a rebound in cash transfers appear dim, necessitating a recalibration of economic strategies to bolster domestic resilience.

Critically, this decline in cash transfers poses a fundamental challenge to Azerbaijan's social fabric, revealing systemic vulnerabilities masked by years of reliance on external inflows. The economist's observation regarding the government's complacency in fulfilling social obligations through remittances underscores a troubling reality. Overreliance on external sources of income has fostered a culture of dependency, leaving communities ill-prepared to weather economic downturns.

As Azerbaijan confronts the implications of dwindling remittances, policymakers face an imperative to prioritize domestic economic revitalization. The expert's call for proactive measures to stimulate economic activity, including the reopening of land borders, resonates as a prudent step towards fostering growth in border regions.

Yet, the government's reluctance to lift border restrictions raises questions about its commitment to economic recovery and broader regional integration. While security concerns may warrant caution, continued inaction risks further isolating Azerbaijan from vital trade and economic opportunities, exacerbating the very challenges policymakers seek to address.

In this climate of uncertainty, Azerbaijan stands at a crossroads, poised to chart a path towards economic resilience or succumb to the pitfalls of complacency. The declining tide of remittances serves as a clarion call for decisive action, compelling stakeholders to confront entrenched vulnerabilities and embrace a future of sustainable growth and prosperity.