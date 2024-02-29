    • flag_AZ
Last update

(31 minutes ago)
The confiscated property of the former general of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is put up for sale

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The confiscated property of General Movlan Shikhaliyev, the former head of the investigative department of the Ministry of National Security, which was abolished in 2015, has been put up for sale. Information about this is spread on social networks. At the same time, the wife of the disgraced general Aybeniz Shikhaliyeva, his son Elgun Shikhaliyev and daughter Samira Aliyeva appealed to the Narimanov district Court against this decision.

Shikhaliyev was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of creating an organized criminal group, falsifying evidence, and accepting bribes. The court decided to confiscate property belonging to him and his family members for 7 million 738 thousand 17 manats.

The talk is about real estate objects, including apartments, country houses, commercial facilities, and land plots.

