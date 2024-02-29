Bayramov and Mirzoyan discussed the points of the draft peace agreement

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks at Villa Borsig in Berlin on February 28-29. The ministers and members of the delegations discussed the provisions of the draft bilateral "Agreement on Peace and establishment of interstate relations," the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports. It was noted that there was a need to work on some basic issues.

During the visit, the ministers also met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock. Bayramov expressed gratitude to Germany for providing a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, press-release of the Foreign Ministry.