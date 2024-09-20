The International Association "Eurasian Transport Route" has been established

The heads of railway administrations from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China, and Austria have signed a protocol establishing the International Association "Eurasian Transport Route." The agreement, formalized during an advisory meeting, signifies a major step toward enhancing cooperation on the growing Eurasian logistics network.

At the meeting, key aspects of the association’s structure were outlined, including the formation of working groups and discussions on digitalization, commercial strategies, logistics services, and infrastructure development. Representatives also exchanged views on regulatory frameworks and the role of marketing and communication in promoting the transport route. This initiative comes at a time of rapid shifts in global logistics, driven by an increase in cargo flows from China to Europe, which are expected to rise further in the coming years.

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, highlighted the sustained annual growth in rail freight traffic, stating that it has been expanding at a rate of around 5% globally. He emphasized that this trend is likely to continue, noting that the global rail freight market is approaching an annual value of $300 billion. According to research group forecasts, global rail freight turnover could reach 12 trillion ton-kilometers by 2025 and 28 trillion by 2050.

A key part of this growth is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK), which has already been selected for the transport of goods from China. Rustamov revealed plans to dispatch 300 container block trains from China through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) by the end of the year. “In March, the first container train from the port of Xi'an arrived in Baku within just 11 days. On average, these block trains take 8 to 10 days to reach Azerbaijan and 12 days to arrive at Georgian ports,” Rustamov said. The expected cargo volume is around 420,000 tons.

Despite lacking direct access to the open sea, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as a critical hub in international transport, playing a pivotal role in bridging Asia and Europe through its investments in transport infrastructure. Azerbaijan is not only enhancing the Middle Corridor but also advancing plans for the Baku-Nakhchivan-Kars railway via Iran, which could significantly boost the country's transit potential. Additionally, Rustamov mentioned that the North-South Corridor’s development would further expand Azerbaijan's logistical influence.

Another key project is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway line, which promises to open up new logistical pathways for Central Asia and beyond, linking countries such as Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to global markets. Rustamov also pointed to future opportunities to integrate the Middle Corridor with the emerging Trans-Afghan route, creating even broader connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Rustamov emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev has consistently supported Azerbaijan's role in China's “One Belt, One Road” initiative. “In cooperation with our partners, we are making substantial progress in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, which is a clear manifestation of this initiative,” Rustamov concluded.