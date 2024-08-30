The Ship Was Renamed to Avoid Having Two Ships Named "Karabakh"

There is no sensationalism in the recent renaming of the Azerbaijani ship Karabakh to Mingachevir; the new name was given to the ship to ensure that two vessels would not operate under the same name, the Merchant Fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC told Turan.

According to a source at ASCO, last year, a ship named Karabakh was added to the shipping company's fleet, operating in distant seas, not in the Caspian Sea. In this regard, the Ro-Ro type vessel Karabakh, used on the Caspian line, has now been renamed Mingachevir.

"The legislation allows the use of two vessels with the same name if they operate in different seas, but the management of the shipping company decided to rename the Karabakh vessel to Mingachevir," the company representative added.

The ferry vessel with the new name Mingachevir was put into operation in 2008. Its length is 154.5 meters, width is 17.5 meters, and speed is 14 nautical miles per hour. The vessel will continue to carry out transportation in the Caspian Sea on the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku and Baku-Kuryk-Baku routes.

In June 2023, it was reported that the Aframax tanker, acquired by the joint venture SA Maritime Afezco, established on a parity basis with the consent of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC and the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), was commissioned in Singapore.

According to TurkicWorld, the name of the vessel is Karabakh. According to ASCO, the total cargo capacity of the tanker is about 115 thousand tons.