  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny31.30 C
  • Saturday, 31 August 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(32 minutes ago)
What are the differences in these elections?
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

What are the differences in these elections?

In Azerbaijan, there are only two days left until the snap parliamentary elections. Today is the last day of the campaign. Nearly a thousand (990) candidates are set to compete across 125 electoral districts.

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has nominated candidates in all districts. In the elections, more than 20 registered parties, excluding the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP), are participating. They have only fielded candidates in some districts. The AXCP, however, has decided to boycott the elections, citing the lack of conditions for free and fair elections.

So, what are the similarities and differences in these elections compared to previous ones?

Novella Jafaroglu, co-founder of the "My Vote" Election Coalition, told Turan that the election process is very active: "All participating parties are actively involved in the elections, and even candidates who know they have little chance of winning are actively meeting with voters in the regions. This is very good and important."

Jafaroglu emphasized that very few negative reports have been received on the coalition's hotline: "During the registration process, only three or four people filed complaints. Later, we reviewed these complaints together with the Central Election Commission (CEC) and found that one of the complainants was collecting signatures from another district, while others had committed certain violations. A very small number of candidates complained that they were not allowed to meet with voters. We brought this issue to the attention of the CEC and the Presidential Administration. These issues were immediately resolved."

According to her, the coalition is currently satisfied with the progress of the election process: "For us, the most important thing is how the election commissions behave on election day. We have 533 observers in 63 districts. Based on the information they provide us, we will prepare a report. So far, the election campaign is proceeding normally."

Unlike previous elections, many local organizations known for their critical reports are not monitoring these snap parliamentary elections. They explain this by citing pressure from the authorities, although officials do not accept the criticism.

Political commentator Nasimi Mammadli, however, told Radio Azadlıq that, on the contrary, this election process is more subdued than previous ones: "Overall, the element of competition was only noticeable in two districts. In the remaining districts, there is almost no element of competition. The registered candidates seem to have joined the process knowing in advance who would be elected as deputies from those districts and have not put forward any claims."

According to the expert, public sentiment toward the elections has also become increasingly negative: "In the past, it was at least possible to hear discussions about the elections in places where citizens gathered, but now, such discussions are almost nonexistent. Except for the campaigns of one or two candidates on social media, the election process has hardly attracted any attention."

Mammadli emphasized that the reason for this is that all political freedoms and public participation in the country have been completely restricted, creating a completely apolitical situation: "In such a situation, there can, of course, be no political activity. There are political prisoners, and many journalists are in prison."

 

Leave a review

Social

  • Hot weather is expected on Sunday, September 1 Social
    • 31 August 2024, 15:08

    Hot weather is expected on Sunday, September 1

    No precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula; the northwestern wind will change to a southeastern wind during the day. Air temperatures will range from 21-26°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

    Read more
  • Fire at SOCAR facility extinguished (updated) Social
    • 30 August 2024, 17:53

    Fire at SOCAR facility extinguished (updated)

    A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.

    Read more
  • In September, precipitation levels will slightly exceed the norm Social
    • 30 August 2024, 17:45

    In September, precipitation levels will slightly exceed the norm

    In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.

    Read more
  • Border guards detain three Afghan nationals Social
    • 30 August 2024, 17:34

    Border guards detain three Afghan nationals

    Three Afghan nationals were detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran,  a statement from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Samadi Safi Abdurahman oglu, Sattari Sifar Khan oglu, and Vekili Mukhb Seyfulla oglu were detained  while trying to breach the border in the area serviced by the “Goradiz” Border Detachment. Operational and investigative measures are underway regarding the incident. It should be noted that recently another Afghan national was detained for attempting to cross the Azerbaijani border by swimming across the Caspian Sea.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line