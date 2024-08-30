Mass poisoning in Göygöl

In the village of Balchılı in the Göygöl region, a mass poisoning occurred due to an unidentified medicinal substance. One person, a young child, has died. According to Turan, the United Territorial Medical Departments (UTMD) reported that on August 30 at 01:00, the Göygöl Hospital admitted residents of Balchılı with poisoning from an unidentified medicinal substance. The affected individuals included a woman born in 1961 and three young children. One of the children, born in 2014, was dead on arrival.

The other two children were provided with necessary medical care and transferred to the Ganja Unified City Hospital for specialized examination. One child’s health is considered severe, while the other’s is classified as moderate. The woman's health is moderate.