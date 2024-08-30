Mass poisoning in Göygöl
In the village of Balchılı in the Göygöl region, a mass poisoning occurred due to an unidentified medicinal substance. One person, a young child, has died. According to Turan, the United Territorial Medical Departments (UTMD) reported that on August 30 at 01:00, the Göygöl Hospital admitted residents of Balchılı with poisoning from an unidentified medicinal substance. The affected individuals included a woman born in 1961 and three young children. One of the children, born in 2014, was dead on arrival.
The other two children were provided with necessary medical care and transferred to the Ganja Unified City Hospital for specialized examination. One child’s health is considered severe, while the other’s is classified as moderate. The woman's health is moderate.
31 August 2024, 15:08
No precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula; the northwestern wind will change to a southeastern wind during the day. Air temperatures will range from 21-26°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
30 August 2024, 17:53
A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.
30 August 2024, 17:45
In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.
30 August 2024, 17:34
Three Afghan nationals were detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran, a statement from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Samadi Safi Abdurahman oglu, Sattari Sifar Khan oglu, and Vekili Mukhb Seyfulla oglu were detained while trying to breach the border in the area serviced by the “Goradiz” Border Detachment. Operational and investigative measures are underway regarding the incident. It should be noted that recently another Afghan national was detained for attempting to cross the Azerbaijani border by swimming across the Caspian Sea.
