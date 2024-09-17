The updated platform of the digital Azerbaijani government "my Gov" was presented

Azerbaijan officially presented the updated digital government platform "myGov" at an event on September 17 in Baku, marking a significant step in the country's digital transformation. The event was attended by government officials, private sector leaders, media representatives, and industry experts.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, emphasized the importance of the updated platform in advancing Azerbaijan's digitalization strategy. "Our digital development strategy is based on three key pillars: digital government, digital society, and digital business. By following this strategy, we aim to expand the scale of digitalization across the country," Mammadov said.

He highlighted the central role of human capital in Azerbaijan’s digital transformation, citing initiatives such as the Technest scholarship program and partnerships with international institutions like Israel's Technion University. "To date, more than 8,000 people have been awarded ICT scholarships through Technest, and our Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center has trained 180 professionals, 72% of whom are now employed," Mammadov added.

Mammadov also outlined the platform's enhanced features, noting that it simplifies key life events for citizens, including registering marriages, births, and deaths digitally. "By the end of the year, we aim to shift 15% of physical services to digital form, further reducing the need for citizens to visit physical offices," he said.

Inara Valiyeva, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, discussed the mission behind the platform, describing it as a citizen-centric, user-friendly tool designed to make government services more accessible. "Today, we present a flexible, efficient digital government that simplifies citizens’ lives and makes information readily available," Valiyeva said.

Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Board, presented the new services offered by "myGov," including improved access to personal data and documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, available in digital form. These documents can now be shared securely through QR codes or PDFs.

The platform's updated features also include a more efficient search engine, a notification system, and access to additional services, such as a list of electric vehicle charging stations, utility subscription management, and a pension calculator.

In conclusion, Mammadov stressed the environmental benefits of the digital transition, stating that the shift to paperless processes would save approximately 2,000 trees per year through the reduction of paper use in government operations.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, allowing media representatives to engage with officials on the new platform's capabilities.