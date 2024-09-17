Unfriendly Actions by Chechen Authorities Need to Be Addressed

The Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya with the intention of sending them to fight in Ukraine are labor migrants, Tapdyg Rzayev, the father of Nihad Rzayev ( one of the detained) told Turan. According to him, in addition to his son, two close relatives—Vugar Maharramov and Elkhan Shirynov - were also detained. All three went to Chechnya in May this year and worked as plasterers on a construction site. A month ago, they were detained on the pretext of lacking registration. Maharramov and Shirynov were forced to sign contracts to be sent to fight in Ukraine. They are currently in the military unit “Northern Akhmat” in Grozny, where they are undergoing training. Rzayev’s son remains in a temporary detention center for migrants, where two other Azerbaijanis are also held.

Rzayyev fears that his son may also be forced to sign a contract. He has contacted the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet of Ministers, and a note was sent to the Russian side. Rzaev mentioned that he is in regular contact with a representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, and there is hopeful news regarding the return of Azerbaijani citizens to their home country.

It should be noted that neither the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry nor the Russian Embassy in Baku has commented on the note sent from Baku to Moscow regarding these individuals.

These unfriendly actions by the Chechen side cast a shadow over bilateral relations. In Chechnya, Russian laws have long ceased to be in effect, and everything is subject to the orders of the republic’s leadership. Therefore, no decision is made without the direct instructions of Ramzan Kadyrov or his entourage. Given this, official Baku may need to address its grievances directly with Kadyrov himself.

Regarding the capture of foreigners and their conscription into war under the guise of Chechens, this indicates a notable decline in the number of "heroes" willing to die for their leader.