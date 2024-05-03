A new oil field has been discovered in Hungary

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL reported that it has discovered a new field in the central part of the country, from which about a thousand barrels of oil per day can be extracted.

"MOL together with the Hungarian company O&GD Central Kft. conducted successful drilling in Central Hungary, near the village of Tura. The new field currently produces about a thousand barrels of oil per day, OGD and MOL own it in the proportion of 51%-49%. For MOL, this means approximately 500 barrels per day, which is approximately 1% of the average daily oil production of the MOL group in 2023," the company said in a statement.