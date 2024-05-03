A new oil field has been discovered in Hungary
Hungarian oil and gas company MOL reported that it has discovered a new field in the central part of the country, from which about a thousand barrels of oil per day can be extracted.
"MOL together with the Hungarian company O&GD Central Kft. conducted successful drilling in Central Hungary, near the village of Tura. The new field currently produces about a thousand barrels of oil per day, OGD and MOL own it in the proportion of 51%-49%. For MOL, this means approximately 500 barrels per day, which is approximately 1% of the average daily oil production of the MOL group in 2023," the company said in a statement.
Energy
On May 1, at the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the Ministers of Energy of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the interconnection of the energy systems of the republics. The purpose of the Memorandum is to define the main conditions of cooperation within the framework of the project, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The volume of Azerbaijani natural gas supplied through the Bulgaria-Greece connecting pipeline (IGB) in May will cover 76.6% of Bulgaria's domestic demand.
The Chambers of Accounts of Turkiye and Azerbaijan signed a protocol on cooperation on the audit of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline construction project, the Turkish state pipeline company BOTAS announced. It should be noted that the foundation of the Igdyr-Nakhchivan gas pipeline was laid on September 25, 2023.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved the "Regulation on the preparation, approval and control of the energy balance". Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the document the day before.
