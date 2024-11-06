ADNOC Head: GPT Queries Consume 10 Times More Energy Than Google Searches

Global energy demand is set to double due to the expanding use of ChatGPT, said Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies and head of the national oil company ADNOC, during a speech at the ADIPEC conference.

He explained that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to accelerate the transformation of energy systems and promote low-carbon development, but the use of AI itself increases energy demand.

"A query to ChatGPT consumes 10 times more energy than a Google search," said Al Jaber, adding that as AI expands, more data centers will be required.

He stated that over the next six years, data center capacity will double, requiring at least 150 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2030, with that amount doubling by 2040.

"The world needs investment in infrastructure, and investments in the power sector must increase to at least $1.5 trillion per year. We also need policies to accelerate and protect these investments," he emphasized.

Al Jaber predicted that over the same period, the use of solar and wind energy would increase sevenfold, LNG demand would rise by at least 65%, and oil would continue to be used for fuel production and other products.