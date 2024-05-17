Automobile fuel sales increased by more than 6.5% in Azerbaijan
In January-April 2024, gasoline and diesel fuel worth 988.4 million manats or 581.4 million dollars were sold to consumers in the retail network of Azerbaijan.
This is by 6.6 percent more than in the same period last year, the monthly report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.
In 4 months, 5.8 percent of the country's retail trade turnover was accounted for by consumer purchases of motor gasoline and diesel fuel. In January-April 2024, goods worth 17 billion manats ($10 billion) were sold to consumers in the retail trade network in Azerbaijan, including food, beverages and tobacco products worth 9.6 billion manats ($5.65 billion), non-food products worth 7.4 billion manats ($4.35 billion).
Interest in the short-term capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has increased significantly, Vugar Veysalov, head of the External Relations Department of the TAP consortium said at the Belgrade Energy Forum on May 15.
- 17 May 2024, 07:02
In January-April 2024, Azerbaijan exported over 6.928 million tons of crude oil, according to customs declarations, the monthly report of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. According to the information, the value of crude oil exported from Azerbaijan over the past 4 months amounted to more than 4.364 billion dollars.
- 17 May 2024, 06:59
In January-April 2024, oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline decreased to 9.606 million tons from 9.802 million in the same period of the previous year, the monthly report of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
- 17 May 2024, 06:56
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Russian “Tatneft” signed a new roadmap for cooperation in Kazan, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf announced on his Facebook page on May 15. "Within the framework of the XV International Economic Forum "Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum 2024", we had a fruitful meeting with Nail Maganov, General Director of “Tatneft.” During the meeting, a new roadmap for cooperation was signed, and views were exchanged on various issues of mutual interest," Najaf wrote.
