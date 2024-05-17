Automobile fuel sales increased by more than 6.5% in Azerbaijan

    • flag_AZ
The news agency Turan
In January-April 2024, gasoline and diesel fuel worth 988.4 million manats or 581.4 million dollars were sold to consumers in the retail network of Azerbaijan.

This is by 6.6 percent more than in the same period last year, the monthly report of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

In 4 months, 5.8 percent of the country's retail trade turnover was accounted for by consumer purchases of motor gasoline and diesel fuel. In January-April 2024, goods worth 17 billion manats ($10 billion) were sold to consumers in the retail trade network in Azerbaijan, including food, beverages and tobacco products worth 9.6 billion manats ($5.65 billion), non-food products worth 7.4 billion manats ($4.35 billion).

