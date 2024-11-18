Azerbaijan Plans to Invest $2.8 Billion in Green Energy by 2027

Azerbaijan plans to invest $2.8 billion in renewable energy by 2027, Fagan Abdurahmanov, head of the Renewable Energy Agency of Azerbaijan (AREA), during the energy transition investment forum for Central Asia at COP29. "We understand that this is no easy task, but Azerbaijan has shown that commitment and innovation can transform national energy strategies," Abdurahmanov emphasized.

He also mentioned that, to date, 4,500 hectares of land have already been allocated in Azerbaijan for renewable energy zones.