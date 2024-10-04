Azerbaijan to Develop Its First National Low-Carbon Hydrogen Strategy
Azerbaijan to Develop Its First National Low-Carbon Hydrogen Strategy
Azerbaijan will develop its first National Strategy for Low-Carbon Hydrogen as part of its decarbonization efforts, with plans to replace "grey" hydrogen with "green" hydrogen, Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (BOEMDA), said during discussions at Baku Climate Week.
She noted that Azerbaijan has long produced "grey" hydrogen (derived from natural gas splitting into carbon and hydrogen), which is used in oil refining to clean gasoline and diesel. "Currently, new units for producing 'grey' hydrogen are operational at the Oil Refinery name after H. Aliyev, leading to increased production. Many oil and gas companies are exploring the possibility of replacing 'grey' hydrogen with 'green' hydrogen as they pursue decarbonization," Humbatova said. She acknowledged that the price of "green" hydrogen is higher, but its production is cleaner, resulting in lower CO2 emissions.
Energy
-
- 4 October 2024, 07:35
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), founded in September 1992, plans to diversify its project portfolio towards low-carbon initiatives by 2035, Hikmet Abdullayev, SOCAR's Deputy Vice President, said at a panel discussion at Baku Climate Week. "SOCAR has a clear vision of how our company will evolve from an oil and gas entity into a national energy company. We believe that by 2035, we will have a diversified portfolio that includes low-carbon projects alongside hydrocarbon extraction assets," he stated.
-
- 4 October 2024, 07:33
On October 2, British bp, SOCAR Green (a subsidiary of SOCAR), and the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) signed a Joint Participation Agreement in Baku for the construction of the 240 MW “Shafag” solar power plant in Jabrayil.
-
- 4 October 2024, 07:31
Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, met with Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Gazprom Neft”, on October 2. SOCAR’s social media publication noted that the meeting involved discussions on mutually interesting issues, but did not provide further details.
-
- 4 October 2024, 07:27
Serbian company “Srbijagas” Director Dušan Bajatović stated that gas supplies from Azerbaijan cannot fully replace Russian gas imports for Serbia. "With the contract with Azerbaijan, we have shown our desire to diversify, but the problem is that Azerbaijan currently does not have such volumes of available gas. At the moment, such volumes can only be procured from Russia," Bajatović said during a broadcast on Serbian Radio and Television (RTS).
Leave a review