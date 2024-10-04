Azerbaijan to Develop Its First National Low-Carbon Hydrogen Strategy

Azerbaijan will develop its first National Strategy for Low-Carbon Hydrogen as part of its decarbonization efforts, with plans to replace "grey" hydrogen with "green" hydrogen, Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (BOEMDA), said during discussions at Baku Climate Week.

She noted that Azerbaijan has long produced "grey" hydrogen (derived from natural gas splitting into carbon and hydrogen), which is used in oil refining to clean gasoline and diesel. "Currently, new units for producing 'grey' hydrogen are operational at the Oil Refinery name after H. Aliyev, leading to increased production. Many oil and gas companies are exploring the possibility of replacing 'grey' hydrogen with 'green' hydrogen as they pursue decarbonization," Humbatova said. She acknowledged that the price of "green" hydrogen is higher, but its production is cleaner, resulting in lower CO2 emissions.