Azerbaijan will gradually replace diesel buses with electric ones

The government of Azerbaijan plans to gradually replace public buses with diesel fuel with electric buses. In this regard, the assembly of electric buses will begin in Azerbaijan in 2025.

According to the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an electric bus assembly plant with an annual capacity of 500 units will be built on the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

At the same time, the main investor in the enterprises will be the Chinese BYD Company Limited, which will invest $34 million at the initial stage.

The local partner of BYD Company Limited on the project will be Electrify Azerbaijan LLC. One of the investors in the project will be the Azerbaijan Investment Company.

According to the Ministry of Economy, BYD plans to localize the production of spare parts for electric buses in Azerbaijan in the third year of the project.

In addition, according to the agreements, BYD will supply electric buses to Azerbaijan, which will be used in November 2024 as part of the COP29 climate conference.

The Ministry of Economy notes that in the future, within the framework of cooperation with BYD, it is planned to organize in Azerbaijan the production of high-tonnage electric trucks, electric vehicles for public utilities, as well as the assembly of batteries. The company plans to invest about $60 million in these projects in the future.

It should be noted that about 2,100 buses operate on public transport in the capital of Azerbaijan, of which about 900 operate on compressed gas (CNG), the rest are diesel.