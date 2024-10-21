Azerbaijan's Energy System Capacity Exceeds 8,400 MW
Azerbaijan's Energy System Capacity Exceeds 8,400 MW
With the commissioning of new power plants, Azerbaijan's energy system capacity has reached 8,415.6 MW, marking a 4% increase compared to 2023, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov mentioned in an article published on October 18 in the official press.
Currently, the country's electricity system includes 22 thermal power plants (TPPs) with a total capacity of 6,623 MW, 58 hydropower plants (HPPs) with a capacity of 1,406.6 MW, 9 solar power plants with a capacity of 278.1 MW, and 5 wind power plants with a capacity of 63.7 MW. Additionally, since 2012, there has been a waste-to-energy plant with a capacity of 37 MW and 3 hybrid power stations with a total capacity of 7.3 MW.
The capacity of power plants utilizing renewable energy sources, including HPPs, is 1,792.6 MW, accounting for approximately 21.3% of the total production capacity. Shahbazov noted that over the first nine months of the current year, Azerbaijan generated 21.8 billion kWh of electricity, which is 247.7 million kWh higher than the same period in 2023. During this time, Azerbaijan exported over 1.2 billion kWh of electricity, including 898.7 million kWh to Georgia, 176.4 million kWh to Türkiye, 137.4 million kWh to Russia, and 27.9 million kWh to Iran. Electricity imports during this period totaled 139.4 million kWh.
Energy
21 October 2024 07:31
Energy
21 October 2024, 07:43
21 October 2024, 07:40
21 October 2024, 07:39
