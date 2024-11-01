  • contact.az Contact
Chinese BYD surpassed "Tesla" in revenue for the first time in Q3
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Chinese BYD surpassed “Tesla” in revenue for the first time in Q3

BYD Co., a leading Chinese manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV), reported record net profit and revenue in the third quarter. From July to September 2024, the company’s net profit rose by 11.5% to an all-time high of $1.63 billion. Revenue increased by 24% to $28.24 billion.

During this period, BYD surpassed American “Tesla” in quarterly revenue for the first time, with “Tesla” earning $25.2 billion.

In July-September, BYD sold approximately 1.135 million electric and hybrid vehicles, a 37.7% increase from the previous year. This marked the first time sales exceeded 1 million units in a quarter.

