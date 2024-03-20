  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Patchy rain nearby6.50 C
  • Thursday, 21 March 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(11 hours ago)
Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!

Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!

A- A A+
RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!

In connection with the Novruz holiday, the next issue

Turan-Energy will be released on March 27, 2024.

Leave a review

Energy

Yenidən Rusiya Prezidenti olan Putinin siyasəti dəyişəcəkmi? – Zərdüşt Əlizadə Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line