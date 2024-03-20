Dear Turan-Energy subscribers!
In connection with the Novruz holiday, the next issue
Turan-Energy will be released on March 27, 2024.
Energy
In January-February 2024, the export of gas volumes declared at customs from Azerbaijan amounted to 3 billion 953 million 658.45 thousand cubic meters, by 3.3 times higher than in January-February 2023. Gas supplies accounted for 30.54% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period (11.11% in January-February 2023), the monthly report of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan became the fourth supplier of pipeline gas to the European Union (EU) in January 2024.
SOCAR Turkiye Enerji (the Turkish "daughter" of SOCAR) has invested $1.7 billion in the development of the Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim Petrokimya Holding since 2008, SOCAR Turkiye Enerji CEO Elchin Ibadov reported.
The private company "Azpetrol Ltd" has commissioned a gas station in the city of Agjabedi. "A new gas station has opened in the city of Agjabedi, on Mammad Emin Rasudzade Street. 26 new jobs have been created at the gas station. Thus, the total number of Azpetrol Ltd gas stations has increased to 104," the company's information says.
