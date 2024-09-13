EU considers potential use of Ukrainian gas infrastructure in the future
EU considers potential use of Ukrainian gas infrastructure in the future
The European Commission believes that Ukrainian gas infrastructure could be used by European companies for gas transit after the contract with “Gazprom” expires. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson stated that European companies have the right to use Ukrainian infrastructure, as there are no sanctions against it. She added that Ukraine should be cautious about potential losses in transit revenue due to volumes of gas that can no longer be transported through its infrastructure. "I am still working with companies that continue to receive Russian gas because they have signed contracts. It is necessary for them to find more predictable alternatives," noted the Commissioner. Simson also expressed the view that Ukrainian gas infrastructure could be considered part of the EU’s infrastructure. Some gas from member states is stored in Ukraine, which provides additional capacity for the European Union.
- 13 September 2024, 08:13
