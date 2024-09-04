  • contact.az Contact
Fires increase at SOCAR facilities

Fires increase at SOCAR facilities

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Fires increase at SOCAR facilities

A fire occurred on Offshore Platform No. 4 of the “28 May” Oil and Gas Production Department of SOCAR. According to the report from the “Azneft” Production Association, the incident happened on the evening of September 2. Firefighting vessels were promptly dispatched to the site, preventing the spread of the fire, which was fully extinguished.

As a result of the incident, Rafiq Isa oglu Islamov (born in 1960), an employee of the Specialized Oil Production Equipment Department No. 1 of “Azneft,” was killed. The circumstances of the incident are being evaluated, and appropriate measures are being taken, according to the report. It is worth noting that last week, on August 30, a severe fire occurred at the experimental and testing production facility of SOCAR’s Research Institute in the Surakhani district of Baku.

    2024-09-04

    После того как к руководству SOCAR-ом были приведены люди не имеющие никакого отношения к нефтяной промышленности ни по образованию, ни по предыдущей деятельности - это было неизбежно. Как пела Алла Пугачёва: то ли ещё будет ой-ей-ей!

