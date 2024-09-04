Fires increase at SOCAR facilities
A fire occurred on Offshore Platform No. 4 of the “28 May” Oil and Gas Production Department of SOCAR. According to the report from the “Azneft” Production Association, the incident happened on the evening of September 2. Firefighting vessels were promptly dispatched to the site, preventing the spread of the fire, which was fully extinguished.
As a result of the incident, Rafiq Isa oglu Islamov (born in 1960), an employee of the Specialized Oil Production Equipment Department No. 1 of “Azneft,” was killed. The circumstances of the incident are being evaluated, and appropriate measures are being taken, according to the report. It is worth noting that last week, on August 30, a severe fire occurred at the experimental and testing production facility of SOCAR’s Research Institute in the Surakhani district of Baku.
Energy
-
- 4 September 2024, 07:30
Starting from September 1, 2024, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has begun supplying gas to Croatia. Exactly a month ago, Slovenia became an importer of Azerbaijani gas. According to SOCAR’s press service, the successful collaboration between the governments of Azerbaijan and Croatia has further strengthened Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner and gas supplier for Europe, especially with the upcoming winter season. The gas is being supplied through PPD and MET Group.
-
- 4 September 2024, 07:24
From January to August 2024, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received $4.2716 billion in income from the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. This is $456.4 million, or 9.7%, less than the income for the same period in 2023.
-
- 4 September 2024, 07:22
From January to August 2024, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received $364.465 million from the development of the “Shah Deniz” field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. According to the SOFAZ report, this amount is $818.535 million, or 3.2 times less than the income for the same period in 2023.
-
- 4 September 2024, 07:17
On September 2, the hydroelectric power plant (HPP) “Yukhari Veng” on the Terter River in the Kalbajar region was officially opened with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. According to OJSC “Azerenergy,” which owns the new HPP, the new generating facility, with a capacity of 22.5 MW, will fully meet the electricity needs of the Kalbajar region throughout the year for the next 5 years.
1 comment
Müslüm Əliyev
2024-09-04
После того как к руководству SOCAR-ом были приведены люди не имеющие никакого отношения к нефтяной промышленности ни по образованию, ни по предыдущей деятельности - это было неизбежно. Как пела Алла Пугачёва: то ли ещё будет ой-ей-ей!