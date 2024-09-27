Gas Transit from Russia through Kazakhstan Almost Tripled in 8 Months

In recent years, oil production in Azerbaijan, as part of projects implemented by foreign oil companies, has been declining year after year, which has naturally negatively impacted our overall economic development. We have compensated for this decline by developing the non-oil sector, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said at a meeting in the Presidential Administration dedicated to economic issues. "However, as a result of negotiations with foreign oil companies, deficiencies in oil production were communicated to them, and they were asked to address these issues to ensure stable oil production. Very active work has been carried out in this direction in recent months," the head of state explained.