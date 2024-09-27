  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
Gas Transit from Russia through Kazakhstan Almost Tripled in 8 Months

The volume of Russian gas transiting through Kazakhstan has surged this year, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy. Data from the ministry indicates that while the total for last year was 1.28 billion cubic meters, it has already reached 3.5 billion cubic meters in the first eight months of this year. Kazakhstan is increasing gas transit from neighboring countries, including Russia, which is supplying gas through the Kazakh gas transportation system to Uzbekistan. Additionally, Uzbek and Turkmen gas is being transported through the country to China.

Energy

  The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope that there will be no unjustified decline in oil production in the future Energy
27 September 2024, 07:18
    • 27 September 2024, 07:18

    The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope that there will be no unjustified decline in oil production in the future

    In recent years, oil production in Azerbaijan, as part of projects implemented by foreign oil companies, has been declining year after year, which has naturally negatively impacted our overall economic development. We have compensated for this decline by developing the non-oil sector, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said at a meeting in the Presidential Administration dedicated to economic issues. "However, as a result of negotiations with foreign oil companies, deficiencies in oil production were communicated to them, and they were asked to address these issues to ensure stable oil production. Very active work has been carried out in this direction in recent months," the head of state explained.

  Azerbaijan and Serbia Sign Agreement for Additional Gas Supplies Energy
27 September 2024, 07:14
    • 27 September 2024, 07:14

    Azerbaijan and Serbia Sign Agreement for Additional Gas Supplies

    On September 26, Azerbaijan and Serbia signed an agreement for additional gas supplies. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced this on his social media page. The companies SOCAR and Srbijagas have signed a purchase agreement for an additional 1 mcm of gas per day.

  Azerbaijan and Slovakia Discuss Practical Aspects of Gas Supply Energy
27 September 2024, 07:10
    • 27 September 2024, 07:10

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia Discuss Practical Aspects of Gas Supply

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia are discussing the practical aspects of gas supply and transportation through the relevant gas systems, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov stated at the Azerbaijani-Slovak business forum held on September 25 in Baku.

  40 Billion Cubic Meters of Azerbaijani Gas Delivered to Europe via TAP Energy
27 September 2024, 07:08
    • 27 September 2024, 07:08

    40 Billion Cubic Meters of Azerbaijani Gas Delivered to Europe via TAP

    Since the start of operations of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), a total of 40 bcm of gas have been transported,  TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said at the Italian Energy Summit.

