In 2023, Uzbekistan almost halved gas supplies to China

In 2023, Uzbekistan supplied natural gas to China for $563.54 million, which is almost half the volume for 2022 - $1.07 billion, the “Newspaper.uz" reported referring to the data of the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China. The physical volume of deliveries is not given.

Turkmenistan remains the leader in gas supplies to China, having shipped $9.6 billion worth of hydrocarbons in 2023. Russia ranks the second - $6.43 billion; Myanmar ranks the third ($1.46 billion), and Kazakhstan – the fourth ($1.32 billion).

In recent years, Uzbekistan has seriously reduced sales of natural gas abroad due to the growing demand in the domestic market. In 2020, exports to Russia completely stopped and the volume of supplies to China tripled. Uzbekistan is now increasing its gas imports. In particular, in June 2023, the country signed a two-year contract with “Gazprom” for the supply of 2.8 bcm of gas per year - 9 mcm per day. The import of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan started on October 7.