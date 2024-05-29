In 2025, Russia will bring gas supplies to Uzbekistan to 11 bcm
Uzbekistan and Russia are working to expand the capacity of the Central Asia - Center pipeline system in order to increase Russian gas supplies, a press statement of the Russian President Vladimir Putin following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on May 27.
Since October 7, 2023, Uzbekistan has been importing gas from Russia through the territory of Kazakhstan. The two-year agreement provides for the supply of 2.8 bcm per year.
"I remember how it started the winter before last. A difficult critical situation has developed in Uzbekistan due to abnormal cold weather. I remember how Shavkat Miromonovich worried and, of course, looked for all the opportunities to solve this problem. Naturally, we all thought about the future, the climate is changing, we need to take some steps in advance," he said.
According to him, work is currently underway to increase the capacity of the Central Asia-Center pipeline system, which will allow increasing the volume of gas pumping to Uzbekistan to 11 billion cubic meters in 2025.
In an interview with the “Channel One”, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said that Russia and Uzbekistan are actively negotiating to significantly increase the supply of not only gas, but also electricity. Volumes are still subject to negotiations.
